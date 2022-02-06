Mohammed Kudus available for selection ahead of Almelo clash

Mohammed Kudus

Midfielder Mohammed Kudus is available for selection ahead of Ajax's match against Almelo in the Eredivisie.

The midfielder has been out of action since getting injured in November 2021 against the Bafana Bafana.



He was not involved in Ghana's journey to Cameroon despite former Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac adding him to the 28-man squad.



Mohammed Kudus gets a chance in the first after a number of players miss the trip to Almelo due to injury.

Ryan Gravenberch is ill, Edson Alvarez is injured and Lisandro Martinez has complaint.



Alvarez suffered a knee injury with the Mexico national team and the seriousness of that injury is not yet clear. "We don't know yet," said Ten Hag. “He's not here yet. He will return in the course of the afternoon. We have had frequent contact with the medical staff of the Mexican Federation in recent days,"



"There are still question marks behind the names of Alvarez and Martinez', continues Ten Hag, who indicates what the latter is struggling with. 'It concerns complaints in the upper leg. Is Kudus fit again? Yes, he is in the match selection," he added.