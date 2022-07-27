0
Mohammed Kudus climbs off bench to score for Ajax in 3-1 win against Shakhtar Donetsk

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus needed just 24 minutes to star for Ajax in the team’s exciting 3-1 win against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday evening.

The talented attacker after struggling with injuries in the past two seasons is now focused on staying fit for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.

Despite scoring two goals in pre-season for Ajax already, he had to start from the bench today when the team engaged Shakhtar Donetsk in another warm-up excise.

At halftime, goals from Mykhailo Mudryk and Dusan Tadic cancelled out for the two teams to go into the break on level pegging

After recess, Ajax proved to be the stronger side especially after Mohammed Kudus was introduced to replace Dutch forward Steven Bergwijn.

In the 85th minute, the substitute received a pass from Brian Brobbey and made no mistake as he slotted his effort into the back of the Steven Bergwijn net.

With Steven Berghus having scored prior to the goal from the Black Stars poster boy, Ajax has cruised to a 3-1 comeback win against Shakhtar Donetsk.

