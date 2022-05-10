Mohammed Kudus could win second Eredivisie title with Ajax on Wednesday

Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus could win his second Dutch Eredivisie title with Ajax on Wednesday if they manage to beat Heerenveen,.

Ajax had arguably their toughest fixture of their remaining games, against AZ Alkmaar. They could only manage a 2-2 draw, dropping points.



Brian Brobbey had given Ajax a first half lead, before AZ fought back to take the lead. Ajax needed a 86th minute goal from midfielder Edson Alvarez to claim a point.



The good news for Ajax is rivals PSV Eindhoven blew the chance to capitalise on Ajax’s slip-up, faltering to a 2-2 draw away at Feyenoord.



A brace from Cody Gakpo had put PSV on track for a 2-1 win, before a penalty was awarded to Feyenoord in the fifth minute of injury time. Cyril Dessers stepped up to score, clinching a 2-2 draw to keep the momentum in Ajax’s favour.



Ten Hag was upbeat after the result away at the league’s fifth placed team. He told NU.nl: “2-2 at AZ is a good result. We were in control in the title fight and we still are.”

Ajax end the day as they started it, arguably in a much stronger place. Erik ten Hag’s side still have a four point gap over second placed PSV, and now they have only two games remaining.



This means Ajax can clinch the Eredivisie title as soon as Wednesday night, when they are at home to eighth placed Heerenveen, a side with just 10 wins from 32 games.



Victory for Ajax would seal the title, irrespective of PSV’s result against NEC, which kicks off at the same time at 7pm on Wednesday.



Mohammed Kudus has played 14 games for Ajax this season in the Eredivisie and scored one goal.