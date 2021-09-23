Mohammed Kudus disappointed with injuries

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has expressed that he is disappointed with the injuries having been forced to sit out of the first month of the season.

Kudus missed four months during his first season at Ajax and an ankle injury prevented him from starting the current campaign in August.



He sat out of the first games and made his debut on Tuesday in Ajax’s 5-0 Fortuna Sittard.



Kudus, a second-half substitute, scored the fourth goal with a composed finish.

"It feels good to be back," he told NOS. “It's nice to help your team get three points. It's good for my self-confidence and I'm getting a race rhythm.'



He added: “I try to control everything myself. The rest I leave to God. I do my best to keep fit. Nobody wants to get injured, but when that happens, it's important to recover and get back to the team."



Kudus joined Dutch giants from Nordsajaelland and has already won two trophies.