Mohammed Kudus expresses gratitude after winning SWAG Foreign Player of the Year award

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has expressed appreciation to Ghanaians after winning the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Foreign Player of the Year award.

Kudus beat competition from Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey and Jonathan Mensah of Columbus Crew to win the award on Friday night.



Kudus joins the impressive list of winners which include legendary striker Asamoah Gyan, Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and his deputy Thomas Partey.



"To the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, thanks for this award. I’m humbled to be adjudged the 'Foreign Footballer of the Year 21’. To all awardees & nominees as well teammates. We are all winners. This is for Ghana. Let’s keep the Black Star soaring & sparkling," wrote the midfielder on Twitter.



"I extend my thanks to all stakeholders & sponsors for making this prestigious 46th event a fruitful one," he added.



The 21-year-old recovered from a serious injury early in the year to help Ajax win the domestic double.



The Dutch giants won the Eredivise and defeated Vitesse in the final of the KNVB Cup.

Kudus didn't only excel at the club level as he was influential in the Black Stars securing qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCO).



His performances in the 2022 World Cup second-round qualifying campaign also deserve commendation with the Black Stars securing their place in the play-offs.



