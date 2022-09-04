8
Mohammed Kudus get praises from Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has commended Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus for his impact in their victory in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

Kudus came from the bench to score to help Ajax claim a 4-0 win over SC Cambuur at the Johan Cruijff Arena and Schreuder has praised him for his efforts in the game.

The 22-year-old playmaker replaced Brian Brobbey at the start of the second half and rounded off the win for Ajax in the 64th minute when he connected a pass from defender Calvin Bassey.

"He brought a lot of threat, hunted well and was on the ball. I have said before how good I think he is, but I also have other players,” Schreuder stated after the game

"He should just keep going. But what is a starting player? That’s not my reasoning. I understand because any player with those qualities will be disappointed if he doesn’t play. We talk about that too. Of course, Kudus doesn’t agree with me. crazy if he is.”

Kudus was linked with a move away from the Dutch champions with Premier League side Everton keenly interested in signing him.

Ajax rejected an offer from Everton as they see Kudus as a key member in the scheme of things for this season.

