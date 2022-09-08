0
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Kudus gets high rating after top performance in Champions League

Kudus 45678.png Mohammed Kudus

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus was the star of Ajax's stunning 4-0 win over Rangers FC in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Black Stars midfielder received the highest rating, along with Jurrin Timber and Calvin Bassey.

Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder started Mohammed Kudus in the striking position and benched Brian Brobbey. The 22-year-old Ghanaian midfielder repaid that faith with a superb performance and a goal in the 33rd minute.

Before tonight's game, Mohammed Kudus hasn't started any game for Ajax. He made some cameos in the Dutch top flights that caused the player to explore a transfer out of the club.

Kudus was rated 8 and named man of the match by Uefa.

Below is the rating:

Remko Pasveer 7

Devyne Rensch 7,5

Jurriën Timber 8

Calvin Bassey 8

Daley Blind 7

Edson Álvarez 7,5

Kenneth Taylor 7

Steven Berghuis 7,5

Dusan Tadic 7

Mohammed Kudus 8

Steven Bergwijn 7,5

Coach Alfred Schreuder 8

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Labianca saga: Economist vows to 'expose mischief' of Francopat CEO
Helicopter lands forcibly at Achimota over poor visibility
Aisha Huang: National Security handling issue – Immigration
The British-born Ghanaian who is now UK’s first Black Finance Minister
Huang En's Ghana Card issued in 2014 not Feb 2022 - NIA
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Related Articles: