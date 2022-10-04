0
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Kudus goals against Liverpool and Rangers nominated for September goal of the month at Ajax

0 Kudus Mohammed Kudus

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus strikes against Liverpool and Rangers in Uefa Champions League has been nominated for September goal of the month at Ajax.

The midfielder starting in the false nine role scored in the 33rd minute against Rangers. He also assisted Steven Bergwijn's goal.

Playing in the same role against Premier League side Liverpool the former FC Nordsjaelland midfielder scored in the 27th minute.

The contenders for September goal of the month:

Steven Bergwijn | Ajax – CambuurMohammed Kudus | Ajax – Rangers FCOualid Agougil | Ajax O18 – FC Twente / Heracles O18Mohammed Kudus | Liverpool – AjaxYoram Boerhout | AZ O18 – Ajax O18Kristian Hlynsson | PEC Zwolle – Jong Ajax

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video