Mohammed Kudus goals against Liverpool and Rangers nominated for September goal of the month at Ajax

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus strikes against Liverpool and Rangers in Uefa Champions League has been nominated for September goal of the month at Ajax.

The midfielder starting in the false nine role scored in the 33rd minute against Rangers. He also assisted Steven Bergwijn's goal.



Playing in the same role against Premier League side Liverpool the former FC Nordsjaelland midfielder scored in the 27th minute.

The contenders for September goal of the month:



Steven Bergwijn | Ajax – CambuurMohammed Kudus | Ajax – Rangers FCOualid Agougil | Ajax O18 – FC Twente / Heracles O18Mohammed Kudus | Liverpool – AjaxYoram Boerhout | AZ O18 – Ajax O18Kristian Hlynsson | PEC Zwolle – Jong Ajax