Mohammed Kudus has ankle injury – Ajax reveal

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Ajax has revealed that Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus missed their recent match against Bayern Munich due to an ankle injury.

The Ghana star has been training apart, thereby missing the pre-season friendly at Allianz Arena on Saturday.



Both teams played out a scoring 2-2 stalemate in an entertaining clash and Kudus could only watch from home.



"Kudus is training apart from the group due to an ankle injury," the club posted on Twitter, Sunday.

The 20-year-old is expected to be fit and ready for the season which starts next month with Ajax facing PSV in Johan Cruyff Shield.



