1
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Kudus has been the best player at the tournament so far – KP Boateng

Kudus Mohammed 45657687.jfif Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hertha Berlin forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has picked Ghana star Mohammed Kudus as his best player at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to the former Black Stars forward, he has been very impressed with the displays of the youngster at the tournament in Qatar.

"Kudus is the best player in the World Cup at the moment and he overly impresses with what he does. It's incredible what he can do with the ball," KP Boateng said on German television Sport1.

KP Boateng further indicated that he has no doubt Mohammed Kudus will soon earn a big transfer from Ajax to one of the giant clubs in Europe.

"It will only be a matter of time before he moves, after the Dutch experience, to a top club. Kudus is currently the World Cup best player,” Boateng stressed.

In the last 24 hours, the stocks of Mohammed Kudus have significantly gone up with reports emerging that he is a transfer target of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal.

Today, FC Barcelona have joined the race to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Hopeson Adorye absolves Kan-Dapaah over his dismissal
Some current ministers used to beg for GH¢100 – Former NPP MP
Ashanti Region NSS director captured on tape attacking nurse
Ghana's likely starting XI against South Korea
Bawumia's previous commercial flight on Africa World Airlines
Related Articles: