Mohammed Kudus is better playing the No. 10 role than Tadic – Ajax legend 

Sun, 28 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ajax legend, Theo Janssen has taken a swipe at Alfred Schreuder, who is the head coach of the side for not starting Mohammed Kudus in the ongoing 2022/23 Eredivisie games.

The 21-year-old has struggled to make the starting XI of the Dutch champions despite having a brilliant pre-season.

Schreuder’s first three fixtures have seen Kudus play 38 minutes and that even includes additional time.

Against Fortuna Sittard, the Ajax number 20 only played in the five extra minutes added by the match referee.

Janssen, speaking to VTBL in an interview asserts that Kudus needs more playing time because he is the best number 10 in the squad.

“They have to find a place because the important players have to keep playing.

“I think Kudus is a much better player than Tadic in the long run at the No 10 position. I would already be playing Kudus by now.

“Against PSV and in the Champions League, you can’t be playing Tadic at No 10. I’m convinced of that.”

Belgium giants Club Brugge and German side Borussia Monchengladbach are all interested in Mohammed Kudus.

English sides Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderer have also joined the race to sign the playmaker.

Kudus is however expected to make Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

