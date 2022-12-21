Mohammed Kudus is included in L'Équipe's list of World Cup surprises

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus impressed L'Équipe at the just-ended World Cup. The Ajax player who represented Ghana in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is praised for his adaptability by the French daily, which is well-known for its critical evaluations.

Mohammed Kudus was a sensation for Ghana in each position he filled: right winger against Korea, playmaker against Portugal, and striker against Uruguay.



With his pace and skill, the former FC Nordjaelland player made a significant impact. He scored twice for Ghana in the second game and was named man of the match by FIFA.



The tournament in Qatar ended after only three games for Kudus and Ghana. Ghana was placed in Group H, which included matches against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana lost against both the former and later countries, but Kudus and his teammates defeated South Korea 3-2. The talented midfielder took control that day, scoring two goals in the World Cup's only victory. Ghana eventually finished fourth and last in the group.



Mohammed Kudus has been linked to clubs linked Everton, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Barcelona after his outstanding performance at the Mundial.