Mohammed Kudus is the best No. 10 at Ajax - Dutch legend

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ajax legend Theo Janssen says prodigy Mohammed Kudus is currently the best No 10 at the Dutch giants insisting the Ghanaian midfielder deserves a starting place at the club.

The former midfielder is shocked that the Ghanaian player has been left on the bench by coach Alfred Schreuder even though he has proven to be the best in his position.

Janssen, who is now a television pundit in Holland, has been forced to wade into the matter following the furor surrounding the youngster's future at the club.

The Ghanaian youngster is unhappy about being left on the bench when he has proven to be the best player at the club in the playmaker position.

Kudus is demanding a loan move to a club that would allow him to play regularly to continue to hone his career with the 2022 World Cup looming.

English side Everton and Wolves are interested while Club Brugge and German side Borussia Moenchengladbach have also expressing interest in signing the Ghanaian on loan.

