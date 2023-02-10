1
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Kudus named MVP after Ajax’s victory against FC Twente in KNVB Cup

B698554d 2216 41cd B81b Fe2dcbf3aa2b Mohammed Kudus

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has been named King of the Match after his impressive showing for Ajax in the narrow 1-0 win against FC Twente in the KNVB Cup.

The two Dutch Eredivisie clubs locked horns today in the Round 16 stage of the domestic cup competition.

After a goalless first half, Mohammed Kudus scored the winner in the 70th minute to hand the visitors the win and qualification to the last eight phase.

There were no further goals as Ajax held on for the win.

After the match, Mohammed Kudus has been named the King of the Match, otherwise known as the Man of the Match or MVP of the match.

The 22-year-old has now scored or provided an assist for Ajax in their last four games, three goals and one assist.

John Heitinga's men will now be waiting to know who they will be playing in the final eight in the draw.







 
Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi
Why Ablakwa rejected court documents in viral video - Kusi Boateng explains
West Hills Mall incident: Police reveals cause of death
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
Related Articles: