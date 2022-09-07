0
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Kudus named in Ajax's first Champions League against Rangers

Kudus Mohammed 4567896 Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, will be making his first start for Ajax FC in the 2022/2023 season on the opening day of the UEFA Champions League.

The Ghanaian wonderkid, who has struggled for playing time, will be leading the attack for Ajax in their opening Champions League game against Scottish giants Rangers.

Kudus will be leading the Ajax attack against Rangers alongside Steven Bergwijn and captain Dusan Tadic.

Ajax haven't lost a game in their opening six games of the season and will want to have a perfect start to the new Champions League season at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

The duct giants have scored 16 goals and conceded 3 in their opening 5 games.

Below is Ajax's starting eleven against Rangers:





Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Labianca saga: Economist vows to 'expose mischief' of Francopat CEO
Helicopter lands forcibly at Achimota over poor visibility
Aisha Huang: National Security handling issue – Immigration
The British-born Ghanaian who is now UK’s first Black Finance Minister
Huang En's Ghana Card issued in 2014 not Feb 2022 - NIA
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Related Articles: