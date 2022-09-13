0
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Kudus named in Ajax's starting 11 for Liverpool clash

Kudus Mohammed Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has been named in the starting XI for the clash against Liverpool on matchday two of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.

This will be the Ghanaian's third start in a row in the ongoing season after starting in Ajax's last two previous games against Rangers and SC Heerenveen.

Brian Brobbey, who started Ajax's opening four games has been sitting on the bench while Mohammed Kudus is being used by coach Alfred Schreuder in the false 9 roles.

Mohammed Kudus scored and assisted a goal in Ajax's opening game in the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League without misplacing a single pass in the game and was awarded as the Man of the Match.

He was also on fire over the weekend against SC Heerenveen as he scored twice to help Ajax win the game comfortably while winning his second Man of the Match Award in a row.

The 20-year-old will be leading the Ajax attack alongside captain Dusan Tadic and Steven Bergwijn.



Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama reveals details of a recent conversation with Kufuor
Watch Oppong Nkrumah's shock after Akufo-Addo's question
'I'm not so sure if Aisha Huang was deported or fled the country' – Akufo-Addo
Aisha Huang: Evidence provided to support claims of CSSMA president
Mahama lists bills he foots since 2017
Mahama replies Dame
Akufo-Addo slams SC critics
Meet the Labour MP providing oversight over UK exchequer
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Related Articles: