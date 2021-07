Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus found the net for Dutch champions Ajax during a 1-1 preseason draw with KVV Quick'20 on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old recently joined his teammates with the hope of preparing well to defend the Eredivisie once again.



Kudus was fantastic for Ajax despite his injury problems last campaign, netting four goals and providing three assists in 22 games.

