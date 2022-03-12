Mohammed Kudus plays as Ajax secure late win over Cambuur

Ajax Football Club players

Black Stars striker, Mohammed Kudus returned to Ajax's first team to help them to a hard-fought victory against mid-table side Cambuur at the Cambuur Stadion on Friday night.

The Eredivisie leaders nearly threw away a 2-0 first-half lead to draw 2-2 until Ryan Gravenberch's injury-time winner secured a thrilling win for Ajax.



Captain Dusan Tadic opened the scoring after just three minutes when he connected to a Ryan Gravenberch assist.



Gravenberch provided his second assist of the game in the 40th minute as Ivorian forward Sebastien Haller doubled Ajax's lead just before halftime.



After the break, the hosts pulled one back through Sierra-Leonean forward Issa Kallon.

Mohammed Kudus was introduced into the game in the 75th minute after replacing as he replaced Davy Klassen with 15 minutes remaining.



Cambuur pulled parity four minutes later through Patrick Joosten.



However, Ajax produced a spirited last ten minutes to snatch the winner in injury time after Gravenberch connected to Sebastien Haller's pass.



Mohammed Kudus is expected to return to the Black Stars team for the World Cup playoff later this month after missing the Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.