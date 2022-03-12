0
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Kudus plays as Ajax secure late win over Cambuur

Ajax FC Ajax Football Club players

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars striker, Mohammed Kudus returned to Ajax's first team to help them to a hard-fought victory against mid-table side Cambuur at the Cambuur Stadion on Friday night.

The Eredivisie leaders nearly threw away a 2-0 first-half lead to draw 2-2 until Ryan Gravenberch's injury-time winner secured a thrilling win for Ajax.

Captain Dusan Tadic opened the scoring after just three minutes when he connected to a Ryan Gravenberch assist.

Gravenberch provided his second assist of the game in the 40th minute as Ivorian forward Sebastien Haller doubled Ajax's lead just before halftime.

After the break, the hosts pulled one back through Sierra-Leonean forward Issa Kallon.

Mohammed Kudus was introduced into the game in the 75th minute after replacing as he replaced Davy Klassen with 15 minutes remaining.

Cambuur pulled parity four minutes later through Patrick Joosten.

However, Ajax produced a spirited last ten minutes to snatch the winner in injury time after Gravenberch connected to Sebastien Haller's pass.

Mohammed Kudus is expected to return to the Black Stars team for the World Cup playoff later this month after missing the Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Choruses of Supreme Court judges difficult to understand - Analyst
Meet me outside if you're a man - defence lawyer to police prosecutor
Downgrade of two Ghanaian banks is a waste - Adongo
We wont go to IMF for 'small small' boys to dictate to us - Baafi
Ya Naa chides Nr minister
Shatta Wale warns critics for the second time
Your descendants won’t ever get the chance to play for Hearts - Akambi to players who left for free
Partey 'disagrees' with Arteta on lack of control in Watford win
68-year-old footballer reveals secret to fitness
Re-election should be in Hohoe, not Buem – Dr Joe Addae
Related Articles: