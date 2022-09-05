Mohammed Kudus really deserves to play- Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

Ajax coach, Alfred Schreuder has admitted that Mohammed Kudus really deserves to play but must accept his role at the club currently.

The Black Stars midfielder is desperate for more regular playing time ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Mohammed Kudus wanted to force a move to join English side, Everton, on transfer deadline day in search of regular playing time.



Mohammed Kudus boycotted training in order to force the move but the bid was rejected by Ajax.



However, Kudus is still with the Eredivisie giants and was handed game time against Cambuur over the weekend.

The 22-year-old scored his first goal of the season in Ajax's 4-0 win against Cambuur.



Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder has urged the Ghana midfielder to accept his role at the club and admits he deserves regular playing time.



"It is difficult for some players that they play less," continued Schreuder.



"But everyone has to accept their role, because we all do it together. The prizes will only be distributed at the end of the ride. Is it soft that I let Mo play now? Well, he really deserves to play. And I always try to be clear and fair."