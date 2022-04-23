2
Mohammed Kudus registers assist as Ajax beat Nijmegen to close in on league title

Sat, 23 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus made an immediate impact after climbing off the bench to register an assist for Ajax in their 1-0 win against NEC Brada in Eredivise on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The 21-year-old was introduced into the game in the 85th minute for Kenneth Taylor.

Ajax had failed to find the back of the net playing away against Nijmegen

Dusan Tadic had the opportunity to score from the penalty spot but missed his kick in the 34th minute of the first half.

With the game heading to injury time and a draw on the cards, Ten Haag introduced the Ghana international late in the game.

Mohammed Kudus justified why he was brought on and made that assist to Brian Brobbey as he found the back of the net in the 88th minute to seal the win for Ajax.

Ajax are currently edging closer to the league title after the win.

Mohammed Kudus has made 12 appearances and scored one goal and one assist this season.

