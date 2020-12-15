0
Mohammed Kudus returns to training with Ajax

Tue, 15 Dec 2020 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has made his return to Ajax training after spending some time out due to injury.

The 20-year-old suffered an injury against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League group stages in October.

He was diagnosed with a maniacal injury and was expected to be out for a while.

Fortunately, he has rejoined the team in training and could make a return soon.

Kudus made the switch to Ajax in the summer of 2020 for a reported €9million fee.

He scored on his senior national team debut against South Africa in 2019.

