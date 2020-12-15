Mohammed Kudus returns to training with Ajax

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has made his return to Ajax training after spending some time out due to injury.
The 20-year-old suffered an injury against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League group stages in October.
He was diagnosed with a maniacal injury and was expected to be out for a while. Fortunately, he has rejoined the team in training and could make a return soon.
Kudus made the switch to Ajax in the summer of 2020 for a reported €9million fee. He has scored once for the Black Stars so far. He netted his senior national team goal against South Africa in 2019.
WELCOME BACK, ????????! ????????— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 15, 2020
Did you guys miss him? pic.twitter.com/and5tOc7Va
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Fatawu Safiu’s last penalty strike secures Swedish Allsvenskan promotion for Trelleborgs FF
- Ghana's Samuel Owusu on Red Star Belgrade's radar
- Bayern Munich still interested in signing Hudson Odoi
- Tariq Lamptey expected back against Fulham
- I will put winning the MLS above U-20 World Cup - Jonathan Mensah
- Read all related articles