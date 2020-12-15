Mohammed Kudus returns to training with Ajax

Kudus made the switch to Ajax in the summer of 2020 for a reported €9million fee

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has made his return to Ajax training after spending some time out due to injury.

The 20-year-old suffered an injury against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League group stages in October.



He was diagnosed with a maniacal injury and was expected to be out for a while. Fortunately, he has rejoined the team in training and could make a return soon.

Kudus made the switch to Ajax in the summer of 2020 for a reported €9million fee. He has scored once for the Black Stars so far. He netted his senior national team goal against South Africa in 2019.





WELCOME BACK, ????????! ????????



Did you guys miss him? pic.twitter.com/and5tOc7Va — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 15, 2020