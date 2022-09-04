6
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Kudus reveals why he refused to train

Kudus Mohammed 4567896 Mohammed Kudus

Sun, 4 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has explained that he refused to train due to a mental condition, not to force his departure from the club, as reported in the media.

Kudus reported to training but did not participate in the session on Wednesday.

Kudus had agreed personal terms with Everton, who had made a bid to sign the Ghanaian during the recent transfer window.

The 22-year-old, unhappy with his bench role, accepted Everton's proposal, but Ajax refused to sanction any transfer, not even a loan.

Kudus scored his first goal of the season as Ajax defeated Cambuur 4-0 on Saturday, and the Black Stars player told reporters he had put his failed transfer behind him.

“I look forward to what lies ahead. I'm here now, so my focus is on the club. I'm doing my best to help the team win," Kudus said.

According to Kudus, the fact that he decided not to train had to do with his mental condition.

“There was a lot going on. Mental health is also important. I discussed this with the trainer. That's how it went. In the days that followed, I prepared myself for today's game.'

Kudus has started all Ajax games from the bench despite being one of the best players during the pre-season.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE