Mohammed Kudus scores again but Ajax lose 2-1 to AZ Alkmaar

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Kudus Mohammed registered his name on the scoresheet again in Ajax defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivisie

The in-form Ghana midfielder started and lasted 82 minutes as his side suffered a 2-1 away defeat to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday afternoon.

The former FC Nordsjaelland star shot Ajax into the lead after just 12 minutes into the game but the home team restored parity in the 40th minute through Mees de Wit.

After grabbing the equalizer, AZ Alkmaar put up a spirited performance to score the second goal of the match before recess.

Despite creating some decent chances, the four time Champions League winners were unable to level pegging as they lose 2-1 at away.

Kudus, who has been in a rich vein on form has now scored 7 goals and provided 1 assist in all competitions for the Dutch giants.

