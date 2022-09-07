0
Mohammed Kudus scores first Champions League goal as Ajax beat Rangers 4-0

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Midfielder Mohammed Kudus scored his first UEFA Champions League goal as Ajax humiliated Scottish giants Rangers 4-0 at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

The Black Stars midfielder was making his first start of the season and has rewarded his coach and the Ajax fans with a mouth-watering performance to justify why he should be starting games.

Mohammed Kudus assisted Steven Berghuis's goal in the 32nd minute before getting his name on the scoresheet a minute later with a superb solo strike.

Edson Alvarez and winger Steven Bergwijn added the other two goals to complete the victory for Ajax as the Dutch champions trashed the Scottish side 4-0.

The victory takes Ajax to the top of Group A table before Liverpool's away game against SSC Napoli.

Mohammed Kudus was on the pitch until the 88th minute before he was replaced by Dutch-born Ghanaian international, Brian Brobbey who before this game had been starting games for Ajax.

Ajax has now won their last 6 games and have scored 20 goals while conceding only 3.



