Mohammed Kudus scores in Ajax 3-2 win over Red Bull Salzburg

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus scored for Ajax in their 3-2 win over Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday afternoon in a pre-season friendly

Serbian forward Dusan Tadic scored the first goal in the 28th minute to give Ajax the lead from the penalty spot. Salzburg restored parity through Nicolas Capaldo four minutes later with a flying header.

Mohammed Kudus who was played as a false striker scored in the 40th minute to restore the lead for the Dutch side.

The Black Stars striker was instrumental up front for Ajax as he created a few chances in the game for Ajax.

Kudus was substituted after the break as Ajax new coach Alfred Schreuder gave an opportunity for other players to showcase their talent.

This is the second goal Kudus has scored in pre-season after his goal for Ajax in their 1-1 game against Eupen last week.

The pre-season matches form part of preparations for the next football season.



JNA/PEN

