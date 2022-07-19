Mohammed Kudus scores wonderful goal for Ajax against RB Salzburg

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus scored a wonder goal for Dutch champions Ajax against RB Salzburg on Tuesday afternoon.
With a powerful header in the 40th minute, the talented midfielder helped the Amsterdam-based club secure a 3-2 win over Austrian Bundesliga club RB Salzburg.
After enjoying the first section of the game, Kudus was replaced by Davy Klaassen.
In Ajax Amsterdam's preseason game against Belgian Jupiler League side KAS Eupen last week, the former FC Nordsjaelland player scored.
Mohammed Kudus is fully fit and scoring in the preseason which is good news for the Black Stars technical team. The midfielder went through an inconsistent season with injuries stopping his rise in the first team.
Below is the goal:
