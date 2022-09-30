3
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Kudus set to be handed new role at Ajax after international break

Kudus Ajax 750x536 1 Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus could see his current role in the Ajax starting eleven change again after the international break.

The talented attacker at the start of the season struggled for playing time and was only being used as a second-half substitute.

After working very hard to earn his first starting role, he starred and went on to cement a place in the Ajax first eleven as a false 9.

After the international break which saw his teammate Steven Berghuis pick up an injury while away with the Dutch national team, things are set to change for Mohammed Kudus.

Inside reports from the club have revealed that due to the injury to Steven Berghuis, Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is planning to let the Black Stars poster boy revert back to his preferred position as an attacking midfielder.

This will also give room for Dutch-Ghanaian youngster Brian Brobbey to be given a role in the first eleven as the number 9.

On Saturday, October 1, Ajax will play host to Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
Related Articles: