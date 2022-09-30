Mohammed Kudus set to be handed new role at Ajax after international break

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus could see his current role in the Ajax starting eleven change again after the international break.

The talented attacker at the start of the season struggled for playing time and was only being used as a second-half substitute.



After working very hard to earn his first starting role, he starred and went on to cement a place in the Ajax first eleven as a false 9.



After the international break which saw his teammate Steven Berghuis pick up an injury while away with the Dutch national team, things are set to change for Mohammed Kudus.

Inside reports from the club have revealed that due to the injury to Steven Berghuis, Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder is planning to let the Black Stars poster boy revert back to his preferred position as an attacking midfielder.



This will also give room for Dutch-Ghanaian youngster Brian Brobbey to be given a role in the first eleven as the number 9.



On Saturday, October 1, Ajax will play host to Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch Eredivisie.