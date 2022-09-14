Mohammed Kudus sets new record after scoring against Liverpool

Kudus in action against Liverpool

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has set a new career-best record by scoring five goals in his last four matches when he found the back of the net in their 2-1 defeat at Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old continued his impressive goal-scoring form at Anfield, however, it was not enough as Joel Matip’s late header against the Dutch champions gave the Reds their first win in the competition.



Liverpool created plenty of openings and deservedly went ahead when Mohamed Salah swept home Diogo Jota’s pass.



Kudus’ searing shot went in off the underside of the bar to level but Matip’s 89th-minute header won it.



Daley Blind missed a great chance to put Ajax ahead late on before Matip rose to head home from a corner despite the visitors’ efforts to clear off the line.

It is the second Champions League goal in as many games for Kudus who also scored and provided an assist as Ajax thrashed Rangers 4-0 in Amsterdam last week.



He lasted for 86 minutes before being replaced by Brian Brobbey.



Kudus has made nine appearances for Ajax this season in all competitions, scored six goals and provided one assist in the process.



