Mohammed Kudus suffers injury in South Africa clash

Mohammed Kudus got injured in the match

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus suffered another injury setback on Sunday, November 14, during the Black Stars final 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Cape Coast.

The Ajax Amsterdam player retired in the 12th minute in an off-the-ball incident and signaled the bench to replace him.



Before that, he had been lively on the pitch and contributing to the incessant pressure pile on the Bafana Bafana.



His injury which looked like a recurring one will send him back to the treatment after the international break.

''Kudus had a rib problem and so he will need further tests to ascertain the severity of the injury,'' a source close to the player told GHANASoccernet.com.



Kudus was replaced by Germany-based Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.



Despite his absence, Ghana went on to secure the vital win which sent the four-time African champions to the playoff stage of the African qualifiers.