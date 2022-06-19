Mohammed Kudus to feature in Ajax pre-season games against German clubs

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus is expected to feature in Ajax pre-season games against German clubs.

Ajax will play SV Mappen and Paderborn 07 on June 28 and July 2, 2022, at the Quick'20 in Oldenzaal, Netherlands.



The Amsterdam-based club will stay in De Lutte from Monday, June 27 to July 2 for a training camp.

Kudus will hope to have a good preseason with the Dutch giants in order to get a regular game time after failing to hit the ground running due to injury setbacks.



Ajax will play the first game in the Eredivisie on Saturday, August 6 against Fortuna Sittard.