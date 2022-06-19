0
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Kudus to feature in Ajax pre-season games against German clubs

Kudus Mohammed Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus

Sun, 19 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus is expected to feature in Ajax pre-season games against German clubs.

Ajax will play SV Mappen and Paderborn 07 on June 28 and July 2, 2022, at the Quick'20 in Oldenzaal, Netherlands.

The Amsterdam-based club will stay in De Lutte from Monday, June 27 to July 2 for a training camp.

Kudus will hope to have a good preseason with the Dutch giants in order to get a regular game time after failing to hit the ground running due to injury setbacks.

Ajax will play the first game in the Eredivisie on Saturday, August 6 against Fortuna Sittard.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why GES sacked me - Teacher Kwadwo
You’re not an Akyem and have no right to speak for us – Osafo-Maafo told
My $10m factory was destroyed because of work I did in the oil sector – Raymond Archer
National Cathedral: Frema Busia slams Akufo-Addo
Greece to Germany: I slept in the forest for three months, arrested and stripped naked – Ghanaian lady
‘Totally ignorant, setback mentality’ – Ama K. Abebrese jabs Efia Odo
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
Related Articles: