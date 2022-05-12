0
Mohammed Kudus wins second Dutch league trophy with Ajax

Kudus Cup Mohammed Kudus with a temmate

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajax crowned champions of Eredivise league

Mohammed Kudus makes 13 appearances for Ajax in league

Erik Ten Hag to quit Ajax after end of season

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus won his second consecutive Dutch Eredivise league with Ajax Amsterdam after they were crowned champions on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

With just one game to spare in the Dutch league, Ajax won the trophy after they hammered 5-0 Heerenveen.

Kudus came on as a substitute and made a few incursions in the game despite not scoring a goal.

The Black Stars midfielder saw 22 minutes of action and had 21 touches of the ball with a passing accuracy of 92%.

Ajax were presented the title right after the match and the Johan Cruijff Arena erupted with a loud noise.

Kudus has had a difficult season with the Dutch side after he was sidelined for months as a result of an injury he picked up in October.

The former Nordsjaelland player made 13 appearances in the Eredivise league this season and scored once and grab one assist as well.

Kudus has now won three titles with Ajax since his arrival. It includes two Dutch Eredivise league trophies plus the KNVB Cup in 2021.

Ajax needed the win to ward off competition from their opponents PSV who were they had stretched with a 4 points gap.

