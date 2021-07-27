Mohammed Nasiru happy after making second BK Hacken debut

Ghanaian forward, Mohammed Nasiru

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Nasiru has expressed delight after making his second debut for Swedish club BK Hacken.

The former Ghana U-17 captain returned to Hacken in the summer transfer window after terminating his contract with Levski Sofia in Bulgarian.



Nasiru replaced Tobias Heintz in the 74th minute of BK Hacken's 1-1 draw IF Elfsborg on Sunday.



"Alhamdullilah Alhamdullilah Alhamdullilah. Am very HAPPY and so much GRATEFUL to wear this special JERSEY again and more especially PLAYING once again in front of this AMAZING FANS. You guys have a SPECIAL place in my HEART. HEYA HEYA HÄCKEN. Together we keep fighting. ALLAH ALONE," he posted on Facebook.

Mohammed Nasiru spent seven years during his first stint with the Bees, going on to become an important player for the club.



However, he made a big-money switch to Bulgaria in 2019 to join Levski Sofia.



The move did not work out for the striker with injuries and the club's failure to meet his financial obligation forcing his exit.