Mohammed Nasiru to sue Levski Sofia for $500,000

Ghanaian forward Mohammed Nasiru is set to sue Bulgarian club Levski Sofia for 850,000 Lev, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The attacker, who rejoined Swedish side BK Hacken, is suing the club for over half a million dollars in unpaid salaries and bonuses.



The 27-year-old left Levski Sofia after failure to pay his outstanding signing-on fees and four months' salaries.



Nasiru joined the Bulgarian outfit from the Swedish side BK Hacken for around 200,000 euros and was on a monthly salary of 22,000 euros.

But the club which has been hit with financial difficulties has been unable to match up with the agreement forcing the Ghanaian to leave.



He became the third player to leave Levski Sofia in April, joining Rebin Sulaka and Toma Daske as players to have departed from the club.



As reported earlier by GHANASoccernet.com the forward's agent, Yusif Chibsah who ensured the right procedure was followed to cancel the contract, was expected to report the club to FIFA to enable the club to pay the Nasiru his right entitlements.