Mohammed Polo's book will be released on July 14th

Mohammed Polo

Mohammed Polo, a legend in Ghana, will release his book later this month on July 14.

"Polo The Magnificent: The Story of the Dribbling Magician," written by Nii Odai Laryea, and published by DAKpabli & Associates.



The former Ghanaian international football player and arguably the most technically gifted player ever to emerge from Ghana.



He was in the Ghana squad that won the 1978 African Cup of Nations held in Ghana. He was a left winger and played for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana premier league.

The Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence ICT, which is close to Ridge in Accra, will host the launch.



Polo, who played for Al-Wasl, is profiled in the 106-page book, along with his life, career, and legacy.



He was appointed the Technical head of Accra Great Olympics in January 2004. He was also the head coach of the Ghana Premier League club Accra Hearts of Oak.