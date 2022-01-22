Mohammed Polo backs Milovan Rajevac to stay

Mohamed Ahmed Polo, former Ghana International

Source: GNA

Mohammed Ahmed Polo former Ghana International has said that sacking Black Stars Head Coach Milovan Rajevac due to the team’s poor outing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will not solve the problems in the team.

The Black Stars arrived in Ghana earlier on Thursday after their disappointing exit in the ongoing AFCON where they failed to record a win.



Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, Polo asserted that with the impending World Cup qualifiers, it would be devastating to sack the coach adding that it would create further problems for the team.



“Yes, we didn’t perform well at all in this AFCON, I’m not the one who employed the coach. They can do whatever they want to do to him, but let’s have it in mind that there is a World Cup qualifier game ahead,” he said.



Commenting on issues about the tactical prowess of the Coach Milovan at the 2021 AFCON, the Ghanaian football legend indicated that other technical members of the team didn’t help the coach in some of his decisions.

“Late substitutions were part of our defeats thus from our first and second game. The Technical Directors, assistant coaches must not be scared to tell him the truth, that is why they are there.”



He added that the players should put up their best because they are currently the best in the country.



“For now thsse are our best players so they must put in much effort when playing and also stop being selfish on the field of play,” he noted.