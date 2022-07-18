Mohammed Polo breaks down why Messi is better than Ronaldo

7-time Ballon d'Or winner , Lionel Messi

Black Stars great, Mohammed Polo has stated that Argentina football icon Lionel Messi is better than Portugal icon and competitor Cristino Ronaldo.



Mohammed Polo argued that the 7-time Ballon d'Or winner has the artistry aspect of football while 5-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo only focuses on goals.



Polo told the Ernest Brew Smith Show on YouTube that comparing the two players is pointless because they are different.



"There shouldn't be a debate on this. These are different qualities of players. Ronaldo's style is different from that of Messi. What makes football intresting is entertainment. The dribblings and stuff are where you see the art of football. This is what I want to introduce because for Ghana's brand of football there should be skills, flair, artistry, creativity and confidence.

"When you have these four the Ghanaian brand of football is complete. For Ronaldo, if he does not score, he contributes nothing. But Messi, if he doesn't score he will create a goal, and then the art side will show. He has the artistry of football which will make people will pay to watch him...," he said.



When asked whether Messi is better than Ronald per his analogy, he said: "Of course, but you cannot take anything away from Ronaldo because he makes football interesting as well. Comparatively, I don't see why they should be compared," he added.



The two players have enjoyed enormous achievements in their respective careers winning almost all trophies available both international and club bar the World Cup.



Both Messi and Ronald have been commended and appreciated by many for their consistency at the top level for more than a decade.



