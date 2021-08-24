Mohammed Polo confident Nana Yaw Amponsah can replicate Herbert Mensah’s success at Kotoko

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Accra Hearts of Oak, legend Mohammed Polo has appealed for time for Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, as he strongly believes that the latter can emulate the success chalked by Hebert Mensah at the club.

The Porcupine Warriors endured a difficult campaign ending the 2020/21 season without a trophy.



Despite the club's trophyless campaign, the former Ghana international has said that he is confident Kotoko will recover from their failure and bounce back big in the upcoming season.



However, the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner has called on the Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko to exercise patience for the former Ghana Football Association Presidential candidate.

“I don’t think this management was bad, the fans need to have patience for them, Nana Yaw Amponsah is a dynamic young man who wants to take Ghana football to another level just like Herbert Mensah,” he told Otec FM.



Meanwhile, Mohammed Polo has expressed an interest in Asante Kotoko’s coaching job.