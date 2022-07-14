Mohammed Polo denies dropping Abedi Pele, Asamoah Gyan from his all-time Black Stars 11

Asamoah Gyan and Abedi Ayew Pele

Mohammed Polo wins 1978 AFCON

Mohammed Polo eyes Black Stars coaching job



Mohammed Polo set to launch his book titled 'The Magician'



Ghana legend, Mohammed Polo has denied naming his all-time Black Stars best eleven without Abedi Pele and Asamoah Gyan.



Mohammed Polo on June 20, 2022 was reported to have named himself, Robert Mensah, Dan Oppong, Akuetteh Armah (99 Styles), Seth Ampadu, Addo Odametey, Osei Kofi, Ibrahim Sunday, Abdul-Karim Razak, and Dan Owusu as his all-time first team.



This lineup stirred some controversies as many wondered why three-time African Footballer of the Year, Abedi Pele, and Ghana's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan were not on the list.

However, Mohammed Polo has denied ever naming his all-time Black Stars eleven in an interview with Paul Adom-Otchere on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana.



"I have never named my Black Stars eleven and the person who did the reportage did the wrong thing because it didn't come from me," Mohammed Polo said.



Asked to name his all-time elven, he said" You know I don't do such things because it's different generations. Others can do it but I don't like to compare different generations."



Mohammed Polo won the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations with the Black Stars and spent close to two decades in the Ghana national team.



He is set to launch his book titled 'The Magician' at the Kofi Annan India ICT Centre on Thursday, July 14, 2022.