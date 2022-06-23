Mohammed Polo is the greatest Black Stars player - Kwabena Agyapong

1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Mohammed Polo

Ghana beat Uganda to win the 1978 AFCON

Ivory Coast beat Ghana on penalties to win 1992 AFCON



Abedi Pele wins 1992 AFCON best player



Ghanaian politician and football administrator, Kwabena Agyapong, has named the legendary Mohammed Polo as his greatest Black Stars player of all time.



The conversations about who is the greatest Black Stars player have been on for decades.



Kwabena Agyapong was asked to make his pick when he appeared on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana with Paul Adom-Otchere.

Paul Adom-Otchere who thought that the former General Secretary for the ruling New Patriotic Party will name Abedi Pele as his greatest was surprised when he mentioned Mohammed Polo.



"I think Mohammed Polo. I saw him early when he was a kid. In 1973 and 74, Polo was something else...Polo was great.



"I would think so. Even Abdul Razak ahead of Abedi," he said on Good Evening Ghana while naming Abedi Pele as the third greatest Black Stars player.



"The golden boy, Abdul Razak. The 70s Razak, mid-75 Ghana against Morocco World Cup qualifiers, he was young...Those were the days. He was an offensive midfielder. He was a great player…he was a prolific goal-getter even from midfield. He went to New Cosmos with Pele and the rest. He was that good. And I remember Kotoko went to Feyenoord in Holland, we lost 3-0 and the coach said that number 10(Abdul Razak) can fit into any team in the World. He was that good," Kwabena Agyapong added.



Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed, known as Mohammed Polo, who was nicknamed 'the dribbling magician' due to his incredible dribbling attributes, won the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations for Ghana.

Mohammed Polo scored 20 goals in a Black Stars jersey after featuring 54 times for Ghana from 1973–1985.



