Mohammed Polo urges Hearts of Oak to beat Wydad AC of Morocco in CAF Champions League

Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo

Hearts of Oak legend, Mohammed Polo, has urged his former side to beat Wydad Athletic of Morocco in the next round of the CAF Champions League preliminary round.

The Phobians defeated Guinean side CI Kamsar to reach the next stage of the competition.



Mohammed Polo in an interview indicated he is unhappy only Hearts of Oak is representing Ghana in the CAF Inter-club competition.



“The slots we have lost isn’t good for Ghana football,” he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.

“I wasn’t happy only Hearts of Oak is representing Ghana. I hope they will go to Waydad Athletic of Morocco and prove something,” he added.



Hearts of Oak host Wydad Atletico of Morocco next month in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round.



The first leg comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium.