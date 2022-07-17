Mohammed Polo will travel with Black Stars for 2022 FIFA World Cup - GFA

GFA President, Kurt Okraku (M) and Mohammed Polo (R)

Ghana qualify for 4th World Cup

GFA to honour Mohammed Polo with World Cup tickets



2022 FIFA World Cup to kickstart in November



Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku, has said that his outfit will add the legendary Mohammed Polo to the Black Stars entourage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



This, according to Kurt Okraku, is the association's way of showing appreciation to the legendary footballer for his immense contribution to the development of Ghana football.



Kurt Okraku made this promise to the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner during the Launch of Polo’s autobiography titled "Polo The Magnificent: The story of the Dribbling Magician."

"Mohammed Polo has come and done his bit, it is left with me and you to also do our part in our mission to make our dear nation great and strong," Okraku said.



"Our beloved Black Stars are in the Mundial (2022 World Cup) and we will go there and make our nation great and strong and proudly defend our colours and we will go there with the one and only professor Mohammed Ahmed ‘Polo’.



"Mohammed polo will be with us on the flight to Qatar which will be our token of appreciation. When you do your bit and sacrifice for our dear country, we will say thank you."



"His memories will continue to stay with countless generations of our dear nation and Africa at large,’’ he added.



Mohammed Polo made 54 appearances for the Black Stars from 1973 to 1985 and scored 20 goals for the Ghana national team.

Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:











JE/FNOQ