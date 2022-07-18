Mohammed Salisu and four African centre-backs who could replace Koulibaly at Napoli

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu

After eight years of Napoli, Kalidou Koulibaly finally departed the San Paolo this week when he signed a four-year deal with Chelsea.

It’s a massive signing for the Stamford Bridge giants, with the centre-back boasting the quality to compete for the status of the Premier League’s best defender.



However, he leaves a massive hole in the Napoli backline.



The Partenopei have had to deal with reported interest in Koulibaly for numerous transfer windows, but while they’ve managed to hold onto their man in the past, they now have to replace him.



Here are five compelling African options for Luciano Spalletti.



Axel Tuanzebe



Tuanzebe reportedly didn’t travel with Manchester United on their Australia tour, which appears to be a clear indication that Erik ten Hag isn’t likely to offer the centre-back a chance to reignite his Red Devils career.

The defender was sent on loan to Aston Villa by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last term, having made 19 league outings for the Old Trafford giants since making his debut in 2015.



Tuanzebe has been linked with a switch to Premier League new boys Bournemouth, but Napoli may be wise to consider the 24-year-old, who has all the raw materials to be a fine central defender.



Eric Bailly



Another African player on United’s books, and another whose future appears uncertain at the time of writing.



Bailly only made four Premier League appearances last term, despite regaining his fitness in time to make a meaningful contribution under either Solskjaer or Ralf Rangnick.



The Ivorian’s physical dominance, pace and ability to carry the ball forward make him an appealing prospect, although his failings suggest he may never truly make the grade at United.

Newcastle United and Fulham are understood to have considered a move for the defender, although Ten Hag may yet decide he wants to incorporate Bailly in his plans.



Edmond Tapsoba



Heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, who are understood to be preparing a £42.5 million bid for the Bayer Leverkusen defender, Tapsoba could be an ideal long-term replacement for Koulibaly.



The Gunners moved for Ben White over the Burkina Faso man last summer, but it’s been another season of progress for the centre-back, who’s under contract with Leverkusen until 2026.



The 6’4 stopper excelled for Burkina Faso at the Africa Cup of Nations, helping the Stallions reach the semi-finals of the continental showpiece, and at 21, could follow a similar career trajectory to Koulibaly in Naples.



Mohammed Salisu

Southampton has proved to be a magnificent stepping stone for continental talent over the years, with Sadio Mane of course the outstanding example.



Could Salisu be the next African star in line to transition to a European heavyweight on the back of his time with the Saints?



He’s a cultured defender, physically awesome, and his quality with his left foot makes him a particularly valuable prospect.



Abdou Diallo



Could Napoli opt to replace Koulibaly with his Senegal centre-back partner?



Diallo stepped into the international set-up last year, and started alongside Koulibaly during the team’s impressive run to the Afcon title, with the pair forging an excellent partnership.

Despite his successes in Africa, Diallo is understood to be deemed surplus to requirements at Paris Saint-Germain and Sky Italia have reported that Napoli have asked Koulibaly to convince his international teammate to move to Southern Italy.



Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:







