Mohammed Salisu applauds Southampton teammates after away win over Spurs

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu, has lauded his teammates following the Saint's away win over Tottenham Hotspurs on Wednesday, February 9,2022.



Armando Broja, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Che Adams gave the Saints a surprising 3-2 win at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Heung Min-Son and an own goal by Jan Bednarik aided Spurs the two consolation goal.

Following the win, the center back took to his instagram page to congratulate his teammates on the massive win.



“Good 3 points way from home, great performance from the lads. Thanks for your amazing support !! See you on Saturday,” he wrote.



The Ghanaian defender lasted the whole duration of the game but failed to keep a clean sheet.



The win send Southampton to 10th with 28 points, whereas Spurs who are on 36 points failed to leapfrog from 7th to 5th due to the defeat.