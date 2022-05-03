Mohammed Salisu assures Southampton fans of his dedication

Mohammed Salisu

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu has insisted that he is happy with his situation at Premier League side Southampton.

If the Saints decide to shuffle the deck after the summer transfer window, Salisu could have a new centre-back partner to play alongside.



Fans are hoping that the former Real Valladolid man's personal future will be more secure.



Saints have reported that situations with agents have been resolved, and the club is now free to negotiate new terms with the player, who is under contract until 2024.



“I'm focusing on here. I'm trying to work hard, I need to focus on here now and the future is the future. It's going to come but now I'm really focused on here," Salisu told the Daily Echo.

He also said, "We want to finish in a good place so we have to work hard every day and fight for every game to make sure we can.



"It's been nine games and we've only had one win. I think the fans are expecting to win this Saturday, so we're going to give our best and fight for everything to get what we want."



Salisu has struggled in recent games, including scoring an own goal in the draw against Brighton, and he explained that it was because he was fasting for Ramadan.