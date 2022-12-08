Mohammed Salisu enjoys luxurious boat cruise after Ghana’s World Cup exit

Mohammed Salisu scored a goal at the World Cup

Ghana international, Mohammed Salisu has taken some time off to treat himself to a deserved ‘good time’ after the Black Stars’ exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Southampton defender is one of the 26 players that made it into Ghana's final squad for this year's mundial.



He featured in all three matches of Ghana at the tournament. Unfortunately, after defeats to Portugal and Uruguay, a win against South Korea was not enough to send the Black Stars to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



After the exit from the group stage, the Black Stars centre-back has decided to burn off some steam.



In a video making rounds on social media, he is seen on a luxurious boat embarking on a cruise with a happy smile.



It is unclear where he is enjoying himself but checks indicate that he could still be in Qatar enjoying the beautiful country.





























The defender will later this week return to England where he will be reporting to his club, Southampton.