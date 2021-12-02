Mohammed Salisu features as Amartey misses Southampton's draw with Leicester

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu

Defender Mohammed Salisu enjoyed full time action for Southampton their draw against Leicester City in the English Premier League on Wednesday night.

Compatriot Daniel Amartey was again on the bench for the Foxes at the Saint Mary's.



Southampton took an early lead through defender Jan Bednarek but Leicester Leveled halfway through the first half. Jonny Evans smashed home from an Alex McCarthy save.



Che Adams gave the Saints the lead just before half time, after connecting to a beautiful Nathan Redmond cross.

Leicester leveled after the break through James Maddison's brilliant solo effort.



Salisu was outstanding for Southampton as they ended their two game losing streak.



Meanwhile, Amartey who missed the victory over Watford only made the substitutes bench.