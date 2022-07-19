0
Mohammed Salisu features as Southampton lose pre-season opener against RB Leipzig

Mohammed Salisu Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu featured for Southampton in their 3-1 loss to RB Leipzig in their pre-season opener on Saturday.

The 23-year-old lasted for 60 minutes as the Saints began their pre-season campaign with a defeat in a 105-minute contest at Lavanttal-Arena.

Southampton went into half-time goalless against Hasenhuttl’s former employers, who will be playing Champions League football next season after finishing fourth in the Bundesliga last term.

Ralf Hasenhuttl made wholesale changes on the hour mark, bringing on ten new outfield players.

The switches immediately had an impact at both ends, with Angelino, Adam Armstrong and Emil Forsberg all scoring in quick succession that left the German side 2-1 ahead.

Ilaix Moriba then smashed in an effort from distance past McCarthy to bring an end to the 90 minutes, though both sides continued to play for another period of 15 minutes as preparations for the new Premier League season.

 

