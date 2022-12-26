0
Sports

Mohammed Salisu features as Southampton suffer 3-0 defeat to Tariq Lamptey’s Brighton

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars defender, Mohammed Salisu featured in Southampton’s game against Brighton in the English Premier League.

The defender who excelled at the 2022 World Cup despite Ghana's early exit from the tournament lasted the entire duration as his outfit suffered a heavy defeat on home turf.

The visitors opened the scoring through Adama Lallala's header after just 14 minutes into the clash on Monday.

Southampton doubled their lead in the 34th-minute mark from Romain Perraud, who scored an own goal.

Roberto De Zerbi side had to go to recess with a two-goal advantage at St Mary’s Stadium.

After the break, Solly March scored to make it 3-0 in the 56th-minute mark.

But James Ward-Prowse who missed a penalty in the 73rd minute redeemed himself to grab the consolation goal for the home team to make it 3-1 at the end of the game.

Meanwhile, Salisu’ compatriot Tariq Lamptey made a substitute appearance for Brighton as they cruised to a comfortable victory.

He was introduced in the 83rd minute, replacing Solly March.

