Mohammed Salisu finally agrees to play for Ghana - Uncle reveals

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu

Alhaji Grusah reveals conversation with Mohammed Salisu

Salisu impresses in Premier League



Ghana to face Nigeria in World Cup play-offs



Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has had a change of heart and is now ready to play for Ghana, his uncle Yakubu Ahmed has revealed.



Yakubu Ahmed says the 22-year-old has informed the family of his decision to play in the World Cup play-offs.



He disclosed on Sikka FM that Salisu informed the Ghanaian football authorities of his decision not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations but avail himself for selection for the play-offs.



“He will be playing for Ghana soon. He has assured us that he will play in the World Cup qualifiers. He cleared the air about his absence in the AFCON but assured of availability for the World Cup qualifiers,” he told Kumasi-based Sikka FM on Friday, January 28, 2021.

Yakubu Ahmed also highlighted some of the things preventing his nephew from playing for Ghana.



He said that the fear of ‘juju’ and some decisions by handlers of the national U-17 team in the past are two reasons Salisu does not want to play for the Black Stars.



"Juju at Black Stars Camp is also part of the reasons why Salisu is not reporting for all Black Stars call ups, " he said.



Yakubu Ahmed also claimed that Salisu is still peeved by some treatment handed him by handlers of the national Under-17 team in the past.



He said the technical team of the Black Starlets at the time refused to add Salisu to the squad because the family could not meet their financial demands.



“Certain coaches/ Technical Team/ Scouts were demanding for money from him(Mohammed Salisu) to be in the final squad of the Ghana's Under 17 squad then,” he is quoted to have said.

The quest to have Salisu play for Ghana has intensified after the Black Stars’ disastrous performance at the 2019 AFCON.



The 22-year-old is seen as one the key ingredients needed to solidify the Black Stars defence and help Ghana secure qualification to the World Cup.



But veteran football administrator Alhaji Grusah has revealed that Salisu has completely shut the door on Ghana.



"The Black Stars Chairman tasked me to speak to Salisu because he's from Kumasi. I called his dad & he linked me to him. Salisu flatly told me to stay away from his matter. He questioned me that if he was my son, would I advise him to play for Ghana?," Alhaji Grusah told Atinka FM.



"I'm not the only person who has spoken to him. I know CK Akunnor went to him, he said he won't play. Even the GFA President said he found where his mother stays and went to her. I don't know what happened but the Salisu is not ready to play," he added.